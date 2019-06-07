World War II vets honored on D-Day anniversary

It was a touching tribute to “The Greatest Generation.”

On Thursday, the Kankakee Marine Corps League held a short special service and then presented Greatest Generation pins to all of the World War II veterans now living at the Illinois Veterans Home in Manteno. The pins were in honor of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, June 6, 1944, in Normandy, France.

The colorful pins include the American Flag, a flag with a golden eagle and the bar for the World War II victory medal.

“It was a very nice and thoughtful thing to do,” said veteran Joe LaMontagne. LaMontagne served with the Army Air Corps during World War II and went on to serve a total of 38 years, servicing and repairing aircraft for the Army and Air Force.

“I repaired all of them all over the world,” he said, “in the United States, in North Africa, in Europe and in Korea.”

Tanya Smith, the administrator at the home, said the ceremony was a nice way to honor the World War II veterans. There was a time, she said, when the home was predominantly filled with World War II veterans.

Now, there are 88 World War II vets living at the home out of a total population of 294. Thirteen of the World War II vets there are women. Increasingly, there are Korean War vets at the home and now some Vietnam vets.

Nationally, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs estimates there were 496,777 living World War II veterans as of September. They make an estimate in the fall of each year. The national World War II Museum says 17,550 of those live in Illinois. More than 16 million American men and women put on the uniform during World War II.

Stan Olenjack, of the Marine Corps League, said all the vets were deserving of the pin. While they might not have been in on the landings, they all played a role in winning the war.

Their colorful stories need to be shared while they can still be told.

Ray Farino, of Chicago, who has lived at the veterans home for eight years, is now 103. An Italian from the South Side, he enlisted in the Navy.

His mother gave him a nickel to ride the streetcar, he said. First, he tried to enlist in the Marines. His brother was a Marine. The Navy was more forgiving. Farino, whose first language was Italian, was stationed on a destroyer in the Pacific Ocean. He became the leader of a gun crew, actually supervising some older World War I vets.

He was honorably discharged from the Navy, he said, when Germany surrendered. His post-war career was in the truck delivery business.

Grover Baker, of Kankakee, is 93. He was a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne, serving in France and Belgium. The recipient of a bronze star for valor, he got frozen feet during the Battle of the Bulge, standing in snow that was taller than his knees. The generals said the soldiers were going to get snow packs, special boots for the cold weather, but they never did.

“It was damn cold,” he said.

He recovered eventually but missed the 82nd’s drive into Germany as a result.

Baker came back to Kankakee after the war and built houses for 40 years — many of them, he said, for other veterans.

The pin and recognition were “very nice,” he said. “There are not many of us left from World War II.”

