Nurse at the Kankakee Public Library

By Daily Journal staff report

Through a partnership with AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, the Kankakee Public Library is now hosting a licensed nurse (RN) in the library. Access to the compassionate help you deserve is now just as easy as checking out a book!

The nurse can help you get back on track with a variety of specialized aid, including but not limited to: referrals to community resources such as employment, food pantries, behavioral health services and more; assistance with applying for benefits; confidential consultations and assessments; and referrals to healthcare providers.

To schedule an appointment, contact Deb Caise at deb.caise@amitahealthcare.org or call 815-937-2480. Dates are available for May 24 and 31, June 3, 7, 10, 14, 21, 24 and 28.