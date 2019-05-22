City police investigating west Kankakee shooting

KANKAKEE — Raven LaMarre and Ryan Gustafson were loading up their belongings into their SUV early Wednesday afternoon. They were moving to Bradley.

Maybe it was the right time.

While they were hauling their stuff, a shooting was reported in the Brighton Street area of their west Kankakee neighborhood.

Police Commander Donell Austin reported that one suspect was armed with a semiautomatic gun.

“We were able to detain other subjects,” he said in an interview near the site of the shooting. “We are talking to witnesses in the area. Subjects are being transferred to the police department for interviews. “

The shooting happened at about 12:30 p.m., with two people chasing another eastbound in the area of Sixth Avenue and Brighton Street, Austin said.

No injuries were reported. Austin said there was no longer a threat to the community.

LaMarre, who has three children, said such an incident is unusual in her neighborhood, a sentiment expressed by others.

“I thought I heard fireworks,” she said. “I just kept going.”

Then, she saw the police. Officers from various departments arrived, scouring the area for evidence.

Candi Castro, who lives near Jeffery Street and Third Avenue, said she heard gunshots and then people yelling, “Call the cops.”

“A lot of kids are in this area,” she said, saying crime there was unusual.

Lorine Hall, who was driving by in her car, stopped to figure out what was going on.

“I was shocked to see all the officers,” she said. “I’ve lived here 14 years. This type of thing doesn’t happen here.”