Kankakee police looking for missing boy and his mother

Kankakee police are attempting to locate 7-year-old Jahriese Jones, who has not been seen since May 11 when he was talking to his mother outside his grandmother’s house.

On Monday, investigators were called by Jahriese’s grandmother, who said she has custody of Jahriese and his three siblings.

The grandmother said on May 11, her daughter and Jahriese’s mother, Portia Coble, came to visit him.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating Jahriese and Coble.

Jahriese is an African-American juvenile boy, stands 4 feet, 4 inches, weighs 35 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Coble is an African-American woman, stands 5 feet, 8 inches, weighs 165 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen them or know of their whereabouts are urged to call police at 815-933-0417 or 815-933-0426.

Anyone who has seen them or know of their whereabouts are urged to call police at 815-933-0417 or 815-933-0426.