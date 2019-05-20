Five interesting facts about Memorial Day

We’re about to celebrate another

Memorial Day 2019 is one week from today. An early reminder: In recognition of the holiday, the Daily Journal will not publish an edition that day.

Different name at first

Originally, Memorial Day was known as Decoration Day, meant to honor the Union and the Confederate soldiers who died during the American Civil War.

Federal holiday relatively new

It wasn’t until 1967 the last Monday in May legally was named Memorial Day. It became a federal holiday in 1971.

Weekend travel popular

It’s estimated about 32 million people travel by car during Memorial Day weekend.

Don’t confuse dates

Memorial Day sometimes is confused with Veterans Day. However, Veterans Day honors all United States military veterans, and Memorial Day honors the soldiers who died while serving.