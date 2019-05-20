A weekend full of winners

Daily Journal staff report

It was a winning weekend for many of the area athletes and teams which took part in Illinois High School Athletic Association competition.

Postseason events took place in track and field, girls soccer, baseball and softball. Highlights include:

• Rivals <strong>Herscher</strong> and <strong>Bishop</strong> <strong>McNamara Catholic</strong> met on the <strong>girls</strong> <strong>soccer</strong> <strong>field</strong> Saturday, and Tigers’ freshman Jalynn Miner scored the lone goal to secure a 1-0 win and a Manteno Class 1A Sectional championship. Herscher now will meet Rock Island Alleman in the Mendota Supersectional Tuesday night.

On Friday, <strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais</strong> also claimed a <strong>girls</strong> <strong>soccer</strong> <strong>title</strong> as it won the Normal West Class 3A championship.

• In <strong>baseball</strong>, <strong>Central</strong> <strong>of</strong> <strong>Clifton</strong>, <strong>Cissna</strong> <strong>Park</strong> and <strong>Herscher</strong> won regional championships in their respective classes. The wins had added significance for Cissna Park coach Darryl Focken, who earned his 400th career win with the victory, and Herscher coach Eric Regez, who saw his program win its 10th straight regional crown.

Either McNamara or Reed-Custer will be a regional winner later today, as they meet for the McNamara regional title at 4:30 p.m.

• In <strong>softball</strong>, <strong>Grant</strong> <strong>Park</strong>, <strong>Reed-Custer</strong> and <strong>Wilmington</strong> won regional crowns in their respective classes on Saturday, and <strong>Beecher</strong> and <strong>Peotone</strong> did the same on Friday.

• In <strong>track and field</strong>, seven area athletes and one relay team reached the finals of the girls state meet at Charleston on Saturday. <strong>Beecher’s Hailey</strong> <strong>Janssen</strong> had the best overall performance as she finished fourth in the Class 1A 3,200-meter run.

On the boys side, there will be double-digit representation at the state meet this weekend, as numerous athletes advanced past sectionals. The state meet runs Thursday through Saturday in Charleston.

