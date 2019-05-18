Newspaper sale announced

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Forum Communications announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Rochester (Minn.) Post-Bulletin from the Small Newspaper Group, the owner of the Daily Journal in Kankakee.

The sale is expected to be finalized June 1.

Forum Communications is based in Fargo, N.D. The company owns 36 newspapers in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the Forum of Fargo-Moorhead. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

The Small family has owned the newspaper since 1977.

Len R. Small, president of Small Newspaper Group, said the sale allows the company to focus all of its energies on the Daily Journal and other projects here.

“Kankakee County is our home, our headquarters and our commitment,” Small said. “We are absolutely thrilled with our market acceptance and our new projects.”

Small told Post-Bulletin employees the new ownership group are “worthy custodians” of the company.

Sally Hendron, Small Newspaper Group’s vice president of finance, said the Small family had been considering selling the Post-Bulletin for a period of months.

“The Rochester location represented a beloved group of employees who are extremely talented,” she said.

Hendron noted the Post-Bulletin had earned the coveted Vance Award — denoting the best daily newspaper in Minnesota — in the past two years from the Minnesota Newspaper Association.

The Post-Bulletin is the largest daily newspaper in southeastern Minnesota, serving 60 communities in nine counties.