Journal reporters win IPA awards

Two Daily Journal reporters won awards for the 2018 Illinois Press Association’s Excellence in News Contest.

Investigative reporter David Giuliani, who joined the Daily Journal staff in April 2018, won two first place awards, a third place award and two honorable mentions.

Giuliani received first place awards for Best Coverage of Taxation and Best Investigative/Enterprise Reporting for his investigation into the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency.

He also received a third place award for Government Beat Reporting.

“David Giuliani has an amazing radar for political shenanigans and government complacency,” critics said regarding Giuliani’s government beat reporting.

Giuliani, who has been a journalist for 24 years, rounded out his haul of awards with honorable mentions for Best Investigative/Enterprise Reporting and Sustained Investigative Journalism.

Reporter Kiera Allen received a third-place award and honorable mention for Best Review. Allen’s review “Amazon Prime’s ‘Picnic at Hanging Rock’ is sure to frighten” earned her third place, while her review of “6 Balloons” received an honorable mention.

Allen wrote her own blog “Interviews over Coffee” before joining the Daily Journal as a columnist a couple years ago. She became a full-time reporter in January 2018.

Staff-wide, the Daily Journal received a third-place award for Best Website.