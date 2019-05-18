Brothers soar to Eagle status

BOURBONNAIS — Becky and Marty Conroy live on a street with an appropriate name — Eagle Avenue.

Their boys, Logan, Trevor and Carter, have received Eagle Scout rank. That’s an achievement earned by only a small fraction of Boy Scouts. It’s even rarer that three are in the same family.

Each received the distinction at age 15, which is on the young side. Logan, who is finishing freshman year, is the most recent to gain the honor, having done so in December.

It was Carter, the oldest child, who heard about Boy Scouts and wanted to join. His brothers followed his footsteps.

To become an Eagle Scout, boys must earn at least 21 merit badges and lead a community service project.

The family has been so vigilant in getting merit badges they would go on vacations with the intent to earn more. For instance, they visited three landmarks in Springfield to receive one of the badges.

“We have to go all over. You can’t do it all in your living room. You have to get your hands dirty,” Marty said. “The reason they got done at 15 is that they were always working on a merit badge.”

The service projects require considerable work. Logan landscaped three parking islands and installed an archway structure at the Bourbonnais Public Library. He raised upwards of $4,000 for the project and worked closely with library officials.

“He met with the Bourbonnais Public Library a couple times. He said he had this idea. They stewed on it for a while. They had input on what he did. The beneficiaries of Scout projects have a lot of input on what happens,” Marty said.

Logan said he went to school across from the library.

“I’m not too into reading. But I dropped by the library every day. I just wanted to do something there,” he said.

For his project, Trevor, a senior, improved the Dynamo Soccer Association fields in Bourbonnais, installing a flagpole with landscaping around it and building two soccer kickboards. And Carter, who is now studying finance at the University of Illinois, landscaped at Wesley United Methodist Church.

Thanks to Boy Scouts, Becky said, “I know that my boys can take care of themselves. First aid is so important. So is swimming and other life skills. Boy Scouts teaches things that kids don’t know how to do these days because they are so used to being on their phones,” adding that her boys are on their phones a lot too.

She said Carter first learned of Boy Scouts when the organization came to his school to talk about what the group offers.

“They pumped up scouting,” Becky said. “Carter wanted to join. Trevor also did. Logan tagged along. When Carter went for Eagle, they all wanted to do it. It set a bar. My husband and I made a lot of friends in the organization. It’s a family-friendly activity.”

Both she and Marty have been leaders in the local Scouting organization.

Most Scout groups don’t have many Eagle Scouts. But Trevor said five of his friends in his group have reached that rank.

“Our troop is one of those that crank out Eagle Scouts,” he said. “You come out of this troop knowing your stuff.”

As for him, Trevor said, “I think it’s changed my life for sure. It teaches you life skills, good morals and how to be a well-rounded person. I’ve learned so much.”