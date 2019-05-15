Local Organizations honored for Trauma-Informed Awareness Day

Daily Journal staff report

Illinois is one step closer to becoming a trauma-informed state.

Senate Resolution 99 and House Resolution 248, sponsored by state Sen. Julie Morrison and Rep. Karina Villa, designates May 15 as Illinois’ Inaugural Trauma-Informed Awareness Day to highlight the impact of trauma and the importance of prevention and resilience through trauma-informed care.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a proclamation recognizing May as Mental Health Awareness Month and May 15 as Trauma-Informed Awareness Day in Illinois. The proclamation mentions that addressing the effects of trauma in children, youth, adults and families is fundamental to the future.

The proclamation also encourages state officers, agencies and employees whose responsibilities impact children and adults to become aware of evidence-based and trauma-informed care practices, tools and interventions that promote healing and resiliency.

“Trauma-Informed Awareness Day calls attention to the impact of trauma and early adversity on individuals, families and communities. It also promotes the idea that we can work together to prevent trauma and promote resilience, healing, and thriving across our state,” said Kate Reed, Pledge for Life Partnership Drug-Free Communities project coordinator.

The Illinois ACEs Response Collaborative recognized Kankakee and Iroquois counties for making strides toward becoming a trauma-informed community.

The Pledge for Life Partnership and their National Leadership Academy for the Public’s Health team recognized organizations for tracking their progress on the Kankakee Iroquois Cares online portal.

Photos can be found at bit.ly/TraumaChampions and can be shared with the hashtag #TraumaInformedIL. Organizations hosting trauma-informed training and those making strides toward completing the 11 Milestones of a Trauma-Informed Organization include:

Garden of Prayer Youth Center, The Helen Wheeler Center for Community Mental Health, Kankakee County Health Department, Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53, Pledge for Life Partnership and Life Education Center, Kankakee County Sheriff Department and Kankakee County Probation, I-KAN Regional Office of Education, Kankakee Community College, AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital Kankakee, Kankakee School District 111, Manteno Police Department, Bourbonnais Fire Department, Easter Seals Joliet Region, YWCA of Kankakee, 21st Judicial Circuit Family Violence Coordinating Council, Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley and Project SUN, Catholic Charities Diocese of Joliet and GatheringPoint Church of the Nazarene

To join the local online portal to learn about the ways the community is healing trauma and building resiliency, visit bit.ly/KICARES and click “Join Now.”

To be informed for any trauma-related trainings, visit bit.ly/kictraumatrainings. Organizations can update progress toward completing the 11 Milestones of a trauma-informed organization at bit.ly/kicmilestones.

“When we join together to be trauma-informed, we are helping to create a more equitable Illinois in which all people can thrive,” Reed said.