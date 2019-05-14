Residency rule forces Bradley to switch CVB representatives

BRADLEY — Bradley finance director Rob Romo will not serve as the village’s representative on the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau board after all.

Because Romo is not a resident of Kankakee County, he does not meet the requirement to be able to serve on the board. All board members must be residents of Kankakee County. Romo lives in Orland Park.

At Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, acting Mayor Mike Watson informed the board of the requirement and appointed village administrator Catherine Wojnarowski to the position.

Watson learned of the residency requirement on Friday. He said Wojnarowski will be more than capable of representing Bradley’s interests to the organization which oversees the bureau.

Romo, who has been with the village since mid-February, was appointed to the CVB board on May 2. Bradley had been represented on the 11-member board by then-Mayor Bruce Adams. Adams resigned as mayor in late April.

Bradley’s participation is critical to the organization. The bulk of the organization’s funding comes through a county tax on hotel and motel room rates.

The majority of Kankakee County hotels and motels are in Bradley. There has been discussion at the Bradley Village Board of pulling away from the CVB and creating its own tourism organization.

Romo recently was appointed to be Bradley’s representative to the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency, the organization which oversees the regional wastewater treatment plant.