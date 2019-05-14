KHS grad likely to be in jail a year

KANKAKEE — Yisel Guadalupe Perez Varela, a 2018 Kankakee High School graduate, could end up being in jail for a year on drug charges before she gets her day in court.

Last week, Kankakee County Court delayed the next hearing in Varela’s case until July 9, which was at her request, according to online court records.

Her attorney, Martin Quintana, didn’t return a call for comment.

According to court records, her boyfriend has taken the blame for the crime, saying Varela was innocent. He has not been charged, although text messages seem to indicate he was involved in the drug shipment in question. Prosecutors have declined to say why he has not been charged.

On July 19, 2018, Varela, now 19, was charged after police discovered that she opened a package that contained two pounds of crystal methamphetamine and seven pounds of marijuana, according to the transcript of an officer’s grand jury testimony.

Varela has no previous criminal record, not even a traffic ticket, her lawyer said in court records.

The lawyer noted she had been cooperative with authorities and made available her phone for inspection.

Varela, who had worked at a Kankakee loan company, must put up $50,000 of a $500,000 bond to be released from the Kankakee County Jail.

She has tried to get her bail reduced.

In text messages, Varela’s boyfriend informed her that a package was coming to her grandparents’ house. Their text messages were vague, with her boyfriend saying there would be a wrapped gift inside. It was unclear from court records whether Varela saw the drugs when she opened the outer package that was delivered to the house.

No trial date has been scheduled.

In Kankakee County and across the country, the overwhelming majority of criminal cases are resolved through plea agreements, not trials.

Varela faces charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of cannabis with intent to deliver.

If she is sentenced to prison for the charges, she must serve 75 percent of the time, according to court records.