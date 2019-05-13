Emily Poff named Kankakee County chamber CEO

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce did not look far to find its new president and CEO.

Emily Poff, the development director for the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties, accepted the offer Friday to replace Barbi Brewer-Watson as the chamber’s newest CEO.

Poff, 26, of Bourbonnais, has been with the United Way the past four years. She is a 2015 graduate of Olivet Nazarene University, where she majored in political science and minored in business and nonprofit management.

A native of New Castle, Ind., Poff certainly is not an unknown to the chamber or its members. She was a member to the organization through the United Way and served on the chamber’s Ambassador Committee.

She was contacted by the chamber’s six-member search committee to gauge her interest about five weeks ago.

“They thought I would be a good fit,” she said. “This is such a great opportunity for me. I am so excited about this opportunity. I’m very honored they would think of me as a good leader for the chamber.”

Poff’s start date is targeted as May 29 as she will complete some projects at the United Way.

Scott Smith, Kankakee County chamber board chairman, said seven candidates were interviewed.

“Emily stood out from the other candidates. We are very excited to have her on board,” he said. He noted her passion for working with people and her ability to bring people to work together as the strengths noted by the committee.

“She will bring enthusiasm, and we believe the membership will find that enthusiasm infectious,” he said.

Poff’s salary was not disclosed.

Brewer-Watson resigned from the chamber in March. She accepted the position of director of the Community Development Agency for the city of Kankakee. During her December 2015 through March 2019 chamber tenure, Brewer-Watson help guide growth in chamber membership from 327 to 401, a 23 percent increase.

Both Poff and Smith said following Brewer-Watson will be a challenge.

“She is up for the challenge,” Smith said. “We fully expect her to do a great job. We are excited about the future of the chamber and we believe we are in good hands.”

Poff called Brewer-Watson a “phenomenal leader” and plans to follow in her footsteps of forging new partnership to work and build the organization.

“I certainly have a wonderful base to start with. I don’t know if this will be a seamless transition, but we are certainly set up well to succeed.”

She noted she was contacted by the search committee mid-Friday morning and accepted the offer at 11:30 a.m.

“It definitely was an easy yes,” she said.

Brewer-Watson said Poff was a great choice.

“Emily’s servant style of leadership is what’s required to be the executive director of the chamber. Emily has all the skills necessary to take the chamber to the next level,” Brewer-Watson said. “The membership will be thrilled.”

In addition to the United Way, Poff serves on the advisory board for Aunt Martha’s Healthy Families program. She also was honored in 2018 as being one of the chamber’s “40 Under Forty” recipients.

Poff came to Kankakee County as an 18-year-old to attend ONU. She met her husband, Michael, at the school. Michael now is ONU’s student housing director and middle school pastor for the College Church of the Nazarene.

“I fell in love with Kankakee County and have been here ever since,” she said.