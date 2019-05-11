Horse rescue program plans open house

KANKAKEE — Local resident Michele Crecy and her family have started the Youth Connect Program.

The program pairs rescue horses with at-risk youth to teach respect, responsibility, compassion, trust and patience. The youth also learn empathy and gain self-esteem and confidence, according to the program.

"The horses get the care, love, and socialization they need, so it’s a mutual learning experience. It’s a very unique program for this area," Crecy said in a statement.

The Youth Connect Program is part of Dream Catcher Farms Rescue. The nonprofit group has no paid employees, and all fees go directly to the care of rescue horses.

A public open house is set for 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. June 2. There will be games, refreshments and auctioning of baskets donated by local businesses and restaurants.

The Youth Connect Program is on Facebook.