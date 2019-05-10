Momence key to Baker & Taylor's future

<strong>Baker & Taylor</strong>, a <strong>Momence</strong> mainstay for generations, is going through changes like so many businesses in today’s world and recently announced plans to shut down one of its warehouse operations in <strong>New Jersey</strong>.

Fortunately for <strong>Kankakee County</strong>, the company has no plans of diminishing the Momence operation and, in fact, there appears to be some likelihood it could even gain employees in the future.

“Momence continues to be a key part of our business. We fully expect our business in public libraries to expand,” said spokesman <strong>Thomas Kline</strong>. “We will need employees in our key sites and that includes Momence.”

The Momence plant at 501 S. Gladiolus St. employs 540, making it the county’s largest distribution company in terms of workers. Baker & Taylor has had a plant in Momence for about 60 years.

Last week, <strong>Follett Corporation</strong>, the parent company of Baker & Taylor since 2016, announced it was shifting its business model and was exiting the business of distributing wholesale books to retailers such as <strong>Target</strong>.

The company said it will close a <strong>Bridgewater, N.J.,</strong> book warehouse operation. The location will close on July 3 with 244 people losing jobs.

The <strong>Charlotte, N.C.</strong>-based company will solely focus on being the supplier of books, digital content and multimedia materials for libraries.

Baker & Taylor has been supplying more than 6,000 libraries, as well as distributing books to retailers.

“Momence will be counted on to support this plan,” he said.

•••

For the first five weeks of the <strong>Bike 609</strong> program, 308 trips — or about 60 trips per week — were taken and the median trip duration has been 35 minutes, noted <strong>Staci Wilken</strong>, executive director of the <strong>Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau</strong>.

She couldn’t be more pleased.

She also noted that <strong>Zagster</strong>, the Massachusetts company which coordinates the program, will soon be adding an additional bike rack — the system’s 11th — at the <strong>Kankakee River State Park at Rock Creek</strong>.

Wilken said the new bike station should be in operation within the next weeks.

The bike-share program kicked off here in July 2018.

From July through the end of the biking season last November, 1,003 trips were taken. The program also had 564 bike-share members.

With some 300 already taken, it would seem highly probable that 2019 will far outpace 2018 figures.

The program has 50 bikes. Wilken said bikes will not be added to the program so the Rock Creek location will be filled with CVB-sponsored bikes.

In addition to the new bike station, Zagster is offering a 50 percent reduction in its annual membership throughout May. May is bike month.

Membership fees are normally $25 per year for adults and $15 for students. So, those who sign up in May will be charged $12.50 for adult membership and $7.50 for students.

“You can’t buy a new bike for that kind of money,” Wilken said.

Those interested in joining, should visit the Zagster App to sign up. The discount will be automatically applied.

Here’s an update on the pending <strong>Tractor Supply Company</strong> in Kankakee.

A <strong>groundbreaking</strong> is being targeted for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the site near the Walmart store.

The 19,097-square-foot building will be situated on 4.4 acres. The store is expected to be ready for shoppers by late 2019 and is anticipated to have $2.5 million to $3 million of annual sales.