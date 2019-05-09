Scholar-athletes to be unveiled this weekend

The Daily Journal will once again honor area high school seniors who have flourished in both the classroom and on the athletic playing fields.

The newspaper will announce its 34th annual Scholar-Athlete Awards in the upcoming Weekend Edition, which will be published on Saturday.

The latest group of honorees will include 10 boys and 10 girls named to the first team, as well as 13 honorable mention selections.

The 33 student-athletes were honored at a luncheon today. The featured speaker was Dave Baron, a 2002 Bishop McNamara Catholic High School graduate who participated in soccer and baseball and was named a Daily Journal scholar-athlete during his senior year, when he also was class valedictorian.

Baron has since earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame and a law degree from Harvard University.

In 2017, he returned to his hometown of Kankakee to practice law.

He is the third straight former scholar-athlete to serve as keynote speaker at the annual luncheon.

Catherine Elliott Boots, a Grant Park High School graduate who was honored in 2001, spoke in 2017.

Eric Varboncouer, a Donovan High School graduate, who was honored in 1997, spoke last year. Both now are medical doctors.

Look for more information, including full-color biographies of the winners, in the Weekend Edition. To order additional copies, call 815-937-3322.