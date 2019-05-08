Olivet set to confer degrees on class of 2019

BOURBONNAIS — It’s graduation week at Olivet Nazarene University.

There are a number of events planned on campus. Here is a schedule:

<strong>• 10 a.m. Friday,</strong> Social Work Pinning Ceremony, Larsen Fine Arts Center, Kresge Auditorium

<strong>• 2 p.m. Friday,</strong> Honors Program Reception, Ludwig Center, Nash Banquet Room

<strong>• 3 p.m. Friday,</strong> Nursing Pinning Ceremony (traditional program), Larsen Fine Arts Center, Kresge Auditorium

<strong>• 7:30 p.m. Friday,</strong> Baccalaureate Service, Betty and Kenneth Hawkins Centennial Chapel. Overflow seating will be in Wisner Hall of nursing auditorium. Olivet President John Bowling will be the speaker

<strong>• 9:30 a.m. Saturday,</strong> Commencement Convocation for traditional undergraduate students, Betty and Kenneth Hawkins Centennial Chapel. Closed-circuit viewing will be available in Chalfant Hall and Wisner Hall of nursing auditorium

<strong>• 12:30 p.m. Saturday,</strong> ROTC Commissioning Ceremony Larsen Fine Arts Center, Kresge Auditorium

<strong>• 2:30 p.m. Saturday,</strong> Commencement Convocation for School of Graduate and Continuing Studies degree candidates, Betty and Kenneth Hawkins Centennial Chapel. Closed-circuit viewing will be available in Chalfant Hall and Wisner Hall of nursing auditorium. Olivet President John Bowling will be the speaker

Live streaming for the aforementioned events will be available at olivet.edu.

DVD recordings of the Social Work Pinning, Nursing Pinning, Baccalaureate, Undergraduate Commencement and Graduate Commencement will be available through the Office of Media Services for $10 per DVD.

Visit olivet.edu/store and click on the “Events” tab to place your order. Call 815-939-5302 for more information.