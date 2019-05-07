'Sew We Never Forget' quilt display at fairgrounds

The 9/11 World Trade Center Memorial Quilt Project “Sew We Never Forget” will be on display at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today through Thursday.

The project is a collection of 300 quilts honoring the victims of 9/11. Kankakee is the third stop on the seven-week tour of eight states.

Following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Amy Sue Leasure-Hedt, a quilter and sheriff’s dispatcher from Prescott, Ariz., felt the need to create a multifaceted quilt project to honor those who were killed.

“Her quilt project provided a way for those who lost loved ones, or for anyone moved, to assist in the project,” current keeper of the quilts and president of the Memorial Quilt Project Beverly Kuemin said.

To provide unity for the quilt, Leasure-Hedt created a website with instructions for anyone to make a simple quilt block using patriotic colors in a star pattern. She received more than 20,000 squares from more than 30 countries. Her inspiring project produced 300 quilts. The blocks were then sent to quilt groups around the U.S. to be pieced together. Once complete, the names of all the 9/11 victims were written throughout the 300 quilts.

“I was at Amy’s house when she received her first envelope with quilt squares. It was so moving to open the envelope and see the first squares,” said Cecelia Caston, Amy’s mother who volunteers with the project.

In 2002, Leasure-Hedt passed away and the project was placed on hold. Another experienced quilter, Brian Kohler, from Seattle, Wash., recognized the significance of the project and the need to bring it to completion. With the help of many friends, he was able to bring the quilt to completion and the first showing of the WTC Memorial Quilts was in 2004.

Now, Kuemin is the keeper of the quilts and already has shown the quilt collection in cities near her home in Michigan and now in Kankakee.

“I donated a block in 2001 and saw the quilts in Seattle in 2004,” Kuemin said. “They were in storage for 10 years and I asked Brian how I could help get it to Michigan. He sent them to me and I am trying to take it around the U.S.”

“Once the quilts have been seen in as many states as possible, it was Amy’s wish to find the collection a permanent home in New York where they can be exhibited for all to see,” Kuemin said.

Admission is free but donations will be accepted. The show relies solely on the support of donors. The 9/11 WTC Memorial Quilt Project is a 501c3 nonprofit organization.

For more information, find the 9/11 WTC Memorial Quilt Project on Facebook and Go Fund Me.