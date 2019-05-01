What will happen with Bradley hotel tax money?

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County has yet to decide what it will do with Bradley’s hotel tax money, which is the subject of a dispute.

On Monday, Bradley’s trustees unanimously voted to rescind the village’s contact with the regional tourism agency, which is financed by hotel taxes from area towns. Yet, the outgoing board approved the very same agreement last week. The agency’s supporters argue the contract binds Bradley for the next five years.

The 5 percent hotel tax goes to the county treasurer’s office, which then sends it to the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

County officials say they are seeking the state’s attorney’s advice about what they should do with the money, which is collected from lodgers at local hotels.

“I need to defer any comment until we are done with a detailed legal review,” said Andy Wheeler, the county board’s chairman and a tourism agency board member.

County Treasurer Nick Africano said the money simply passes through his office.

“The question is, are we still going to collect it? If we collect it, I assume it goes to the (tourism bureau). My orders come from the state’s attorney,” Africano said in an interview.

In an email, Joe Cainkar, the tourism agency’s lawyer, said a review by the state’s attorney is appropriate. He contends the village cannot rescind the contract.

Staci Wilken, the agency’s executive director, said that if Bradley’s decision stands, the community will be taking a step back on the partnerships that make it stronger.

“We need to be leaning on each other,” she said.

At a meeting last week, the outgoing board voted 4-3 for a five-year contract with the tourism agency, which formed in 1983 and has represented six local governments, including Bradley.

Later that same meeting, three new Progressive Citizens Party representatives were sworn in, replacing three Democratic Party members. And on Friday, Democratic Mayor Bruce Adams abruptly resigned, citing health reasons.

Leading the Progressive Citizens is Mike Watson, who might well be appointed the next mayor. An opponent of the tourism agency, Watson notes Bradley’s hotels provide most of the group’s money. He maintains the board could better spend it for the village’s benefit.

In an interview Tuesday, Watson said the new trustees should have been sworn in at the beginning of the meeting. He said the village has a legal opinion to that effect. Because the new trustees weren’t sworn in, Watson said, the vote on the contract was invalid.

Leaders in other towns, though, say the agency benefits the larger community.

Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore called Bradley’s decision “a blow.” While Bradley has most of the local hotels, a number of major Bourbonnais events help fill up Bradley’s hotels. And he said Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais likely puts more people in hotel rooms than anything else in the area.

Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent said the regional approach taken by Kankakee County’s towns has paid dividends in recent years. He said the tourism agency might be a victim of its own success, bringing in more hotel business to Bradley.

“All the shoppers who come to Bradley don’t live in Bradley. People who stay in Bradley’s hotels aren’t all Bradley residents,” said Nugent, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County.

He said the hotel tax is best spent by the tourism agency, which specializes in promoting the area.

“We’re better together, not just in tourism but in economic development,” Nugent said. “We’re all better when we’re singing the same song.”

In the 1970s and 1980s, he said, each of the towns went their own ways.

“It didn’t work,” he said.

Because Bradley is host to the majority of the county’s hotels, most of the tax money comes from Bradley. Of the $685,885 total last year, $408,534 originated from Bradley.

