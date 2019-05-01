The Farmers' Market returns

It’s a sure sign spring has arrived as the Kankakee Farmers’ Market is set to make its 2019 debut.

The market opens at 8 a.m. Saturday. Located downtown at the intersection of South Schuyler Avenue and Merchant Street, it will feature fresh and locally grown fruits and vegetables, live music, various food trucks, crafts and more.

The spring-summer vendors will include Anything Orchards, Bamboo Island, C-Mac’s Smoothies, Creme of the Crop, Krazy Fox Farms, The Neighborhood Kitchen and more.

The Kankakee Farmers’ Market will run every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon from May 4 through Oct. 26.