19th century farm life comes to life

Laura McElroy

lmcelroy@daily-journal.com 815-937-3368

May is Durham-Perry Farmstead History Month and an open house will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Bourbonnais Township Park District. The Durham-Perry Farmstead was one of the first pioneer settlements in the Kankakee River Valley.

There will be guided tours of the historic farmstead, tours of the prairie to the Kankakee River to learn about the historical significance of the farmstead and demonstrations explaining 19th century farm life. Historical flags along the park roads will correlate with team trivia during the open house.

The artifacts of the Perry Farm Park and Durham-Perry Farmstead represent a heritage developed by Thomas Durham and David Perry. Durham was a Virginia Quaker who settled with his family on the farm in 1835. Durham’s son-in-law, Perry, was a Vermont stone mason, lumber mill operator and farmer. The three-bay English band and the horse barn on the Durham-Perry Farmstead farm were built around 1840 and will be part of the tour.

For more information, visit www.btpd.org or call 815-933-9905.