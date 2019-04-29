Symposium places spotlight on immigration issues

“There are stories that are true, and there are stories that are rumors.’’

The Rev. Israel Anchan, of Kankakee’s St. Paul Episcopal Church, had this to say about the immigration debate that currently grips the United States. He was speaking at an immigration symposium his church hosted Saturday, and the remark was one of several which set the tone for the three-hour meeting.

“We all hear a lot about undocumented friends and immigration policy,” Anchan continued. “As long as we do not know the true story of immigration or the bylaws of immigration, the community is confused and divided. If this continues, our community and businesses will not thrive.”

The symposium featured representatives of St. Paul’s, the Interfaith Alliance, Aunt Martha’s Illinois Welcoming Center, Connect Kankakee and Harbor House, as well as Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe, Sheriff Michael Downey, retired immigration attorney Sister Bernadine Karge and Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights senior policy counsel Fred Tsao. All presented information to gain insight and understanding on issues affecting the immigrant community.

<strong>Proposed legislation</strong>

Currently, the ICIRR is supporting the Private Detention Facility Moratorium Act, HB 2040. The bill would bar state and local governments from contracting with private prison companies to run any kind of detention center in Illinois, ban government agencies from giving or receiving payments from any private prison operators and would extend the current moratorium on privatized prisons to immigration detention. State Representative Lindsay Parkhurst supports the legislation.

“For-profit prison companies have been trying to build civil immigration detention centers in Illinois since 2011, despite the state ban on privatized criminal facilities,” Tsao said. “These companies make their profits from mass incarceration, primarily of immigrants and communities of color.”

This bill would directly affect the proposed Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Dwight. In April, the Dwight village board approved zoning for a 1,200-bed immigrant prison proposed by a private company, Virginia-based Immigration Centers of America.

Another proposed law, The Keep Illinois Families Together Act, would stop local police from becoming ICE agents. According to Tsao, families throughout Illinois are under threat of separation because of immigration enforcement.

“Despite many of the protective policies in place in Illinois, families continue to be afraid to seek police protection,” Tsao said. He added, HB1637 would benefit Illinois residents by reducing fear among immigrants to approach law enforcement and to report crimes and seek protection.

He noted that McHenry County, which operates an ICE detention facility, is currently applying to deputize officers to act as ICE agents.

Another proposed bill ICIRR is supporting is the Retaining Illinois Students and Equity (RISE) Act. The act would ensure Illinois students have a fair chance to attend college by addressing the needs of students who do not qualify for federal aid because they are undocumented. He added that RISE does not request funding for more state aid for students or change financial or academic standing eligibility requirements. The bill ensures that more Illinois students are eligible, creating more equity of opportunity. The RISE Act was approved by the house and is now before the senate.

<strong>Recent legislation</strong>

The Voices of Immigrant Communities Empowering Survivors, or VOICES Act, protects immigrant survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, trafficking and other crimes. It sets the standards for U visas, a non-immigrant visa for victims of crimes and their immediate family members who suffered substantial mental or physical abuse while in the U.S. and who are willing to assist law enforcement and government officials in the investigation or prosecution of the case. The legislation took effect in January.

“Our office relies on victims and witnesses to prosecute crimes,” said Rowe. “Many times, victims won’t call 911 because of their immigration status. We need cooperative victims and witnesses. Without that, offenders will go back out in the community and commit crimes again and again.”

Jenny Schoenwetter, executive director of Harbor House, commented that the threat of deportation, language barriers, religious shame or the threat of having children taken away, adds to the fact many immigrants do not report domestic violence. Both Rowe and Schoenwetter support the VOICES Act.

<strong>ICE</strong>

ICE is a law enforcement agency of the federal government tasked to enforce U.S. immigration laws and to investigate criminal and terrorist activity of transnational organizations and aliens.

“This is a national issue that needs to be handled in Washington, D.C. And I’m willing to work to get that to happen,” said Downey. “It’s a local issue, but it’s a local issue because it’s a national issue. But it takes more than the sheriff of Kankakee County or the chairman of the county board to make that happen.”

“ICE does have a function in this country,” said Downey. “There is always the issue of criminals versus non-criminals. The ICE inmates are not here because we put them there, it was an ICE decision. I’m following the law. If you want to change policy, it has to be done higher up.”

“We treat everyone in our custody as human beings, with dignity and respect. I’m proud of that,” said Downey.

Kankakee County board chair Andy Wheeler addressed the misconception that Kankakee County is “balancing the budget on the backs of immigrants.” The county is paid $90 per day for U.S. Marshal and ICE inmates.

“We are not balancing the budget, we are digging ourselves out of a larger hole,” said Wheeler. “Without ICE, we would have to cut law enforcement and the state’s attorney’s office staff. That’s a mathematical fact. We needed the Federal Marshal and ICE program to keep staff.”

He added that if county residents had approved a 2 percent sales tax referendum that was rejected at the polls, then the county would not have to house ICE inmates.

“If I could replace that $5 million in annual revenue, absolutely, the county would not house ICE inmates,” said Wheeler.

<strong>Local resources</strong>

Aunt Martha’s Health and Wellness provides Illinois Welcoming Center services. The Illinois Welcoming Center is a service center for the integration of immigrants and refugees in Illinois. The center provides immigrants connections to medical services, behavioral health services, health insurance assistance, intake assessment, education and workshops, case management and legal assistance. It also provides referrals to health specialty services, housing, food, legal and education assistance and employment training.

Estefany Chavez Aguilar, a community health promoter from Aunt Martha’s Health and Wellness, noted that the Welcoming Center “Helps eliminate barriers and helps immigrants connect with resources.” Chavez Aguilar is an immigrant herself, her parents and siblings moving to the U.S. from Mexico when she was 18 months old.

<strong>Connect Kankakee</strong>

The group Connect Kankakee promotes and defends the cultural and ethnic diversity in the Kankakee area. It supports policies that are inclusive, foster communication of local initiatives and between local groups in the Kankakee area and develop a base of voters and support leaders at all levels of government that share their values. To join the group, visit connectkankakee.com/ or www.facebook.com/pg/ConnectKankakee.