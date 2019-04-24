Relay for Life auction set for Saturday

A quarter auction for Relay for Life of Kankakee County is set for Saturday at Brookmont Bowling Center in Kankakee.

The fundraiser will directly benefit the organization and the American Cancer Society. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, with the first auction scheduled to be held at 6:30 p.m.

The $15 ticket cost covers one numbered paddle; additional paddles to use during the audition will be available to purchase at the door for $5 each. Random door prizes will also be announced during the auction.

Relay for Life of Kankakee County is celebrating their 25th anniversary this year. Their relay event will take place at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School in Kankakee from 2 to 11 p.m. June 8.

For more information, go to relayforlife.org/kankakeeil or find them on Facebook.