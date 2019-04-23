BTPD retains board president

The Bourbonnais Township Park District board of commissioners elected Wayne Delabre to remain as board president on Monday.

Delabre has served as president for 16 years and as vice president for three years since he was first elected in 2001. Delabre was re-elected to the board in the March election.

“It’s always a balancing act with five different personalities and ideas coming to the board at the same time, but it’s too hard to walk away from,” Delabre said. “The employees and volunteers are like extended family.”

Before his new next six-year term as president ends, Delabre would like to see the BTPD have its own gym space instead of renting space from school districts or Adventure Church. He commented that in the future, Illinois might again offer park grants in its capital projects budget that funds 75 percent of the cost.

“That’s ultimately what I’d like to see and without cost to the taxpayers,” Delabre said. “It seems like a pipe dream, but it’s one I’d like to see turn into a reality.”

He continues to serve on the board because, “When I see kids at our events and programs with a smile on their face, that’s what makes it worthwhile. Overwhelmingly, the feedback I receive is positive.”

Delabre has been a U.S. Postal Service carrier for 25 years. He also serves on the Fieldstone Credit Union board. He and his wife, Leighann, have two adult children and one granddaughter.

Clark Gregoire will again serve as board vice president.

District purchase

In another matter, commissioners approved the purchase of a 2019 Kubota utility vehicle to replace their 2013 Kubota. The Kubota is used around the farm and at special events.

BTPD’s 2013 Kubota needed engine work and with the trade-in value it was more cost effective to purchase a new machine, said BTPD executive director Hollice Clark.

Voting against the purchase was commissioner Brian Hebert who said, “I think this equipment should have lasted longer than five years. We need to maintain our equipment better.”

The purchase will be funded from the district’s police and security fund budget.