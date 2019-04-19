Incoming chief collects pension

KANKAKEE — The man nominated to become Kankakee’s police chief already is collecting a public pension.

Frank Kosman, who retired as suburban Bensenville’s police chief in November, gets a $9,287-per-month pension, which amounts to $111,000 per year, according to the municipality’s records.

Of his monthly pension, $2,970 is mandated to go to Kosman’s ex-wife, the records say. That leaves Kosman with about $76,000 per year.

Earlier this month, Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong announced she had chosen Kosman to be the chief. Her choice is subject to the City Council’s approval.

The City Council is expected to vote on Kosman at its May 6 meeting. Wells-Armstrong has said she hopes Kosman can start in mid-May.

The position was posted with a minimum salary of $130,000.

In a text message, Kosman said he would not participate in the Kankakee police pension plan or the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund, so there would be no pension liability for Kankakee.

It’s not uncommon for law enforcement and government employees to take new public jobs after retirement. Typically, they cannot do so in the same pension system. But because most municipalities have their own pension funds, police officers can retire from one department and then join another.

By state law, pensions must go up 3 percent per year. In five years, Kosman’s total pension will rise to $127,000.

Kosman served as the police chief of Bensenville for 16 years and has experience as a criminal investigations division commander, detective and patrol officer. Additionally, he was the interim village manager of Bensenville for a short time.

Kankakee has been without a permanent police chief since April 2017, when then-Chief Larry Regnier retired from the department.

A version of this story appeared in the Friday digital edition of the Daily Journal.