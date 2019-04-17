Five interesting facts about bats

Show your appreciation

Each April 17 brings Bat Appreciation Day, and it has arrived again today. Believe it or not, a bat can be a fine-feathered friend.

Bats bring benefits

Bats might instill fear in many of us, but they actually benefit humankind in a number of ways, including insect control. They feast on insects each night, adding up to more than $3.7 billion worth of pest control per year in the U.S.

Species number in the thousands

There are more than 1,200 species of bats. They range in size from the giant flying foxes, with wingspans up to 5 feet, to the itty-bitty bumblebee bat, with only a 6-inch wingspan.

Only mammals capable of flight

No other mammal can fly as a bat can. “Flying” squirrels and similar mammals only can glide at best. In order to make flight possible, bats digest their food extremely fast. That helps them keep their weight down.

They fly fast, too

Bats might be small, but they’re fast little creatures. How fast a bat flies depends on the species, but they can reach speeds of more than 100 mph, according to new research.