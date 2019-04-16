BBCHS makes attendance a criteria for passing a course

Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School officials have adjusted the school’s attendance policy to better prepare its students for the future.

“Preparing students for success beyond graduation is the most important task we face as an institution,” BBCHS principal Brian Wright said Monday during the school board’s meeting. “It is apparent that our attendance policy, as currently structured, will not help our students become college, career or life ready.’’

To prepare graduates for success, Wright recommended BBCHS include attendance as a criteria for passing a course. Board members unanimously approved the measure.

Starting next school year, students who are absent more than 15 percent, or 13 days, of a course each semester will receive a failing grade in that course. That equates to 26 days absent from a course during the 176 days per school year.

There are seven class periods per day. Wright said there are students absent an entire school day, but there are also students who miss first or last period but attend all the other classes.

Stipulations such as hospitalization, homebound status, doctor’s notes, funerals and school activities will not be counted as part of the 13 days.

Forty-six percent of BBCHS students have an attendance rate above 95 percent. Of the remaining 54 percent of the student body, 29 percent attend school less than 90 percent of the days it is in session. The Illinois State Board of Education classifies students in this group as “chronically absent.”

Wright noted the five-year trend for BBCHS student attendance indicates attendance has decreased 2 percent since 2014, from 93 to 91 percent.

“The majority of our kids are doing what they are supposed to do. There are kids walking the line, and this will be a deterrent,” said Superintendent Scott Wakeley.

“Preparing students for success is our ultimate goal,” said Wright. “We need to better prepare our student for life outside of high school. When students move on to college or the workforce, they can’t miss that much time.”

To implement the new system, parents will be informed of the attendance policy during registration and at fall classroom meetings. It also will be a part of the students course syllabus.

There will be a student support system, and when a student is absent eight or nine days, that students’ counselor or assistant principal will meet with the student and his or her parents or guardians.

“For this to truly work and keep parents from being shocked their child is missing school, they will receive a call from us. Parents will be notified in ample time to let them know their child is close to missing more than 13 days,” said Wakeley. “If there is a reason the student is missing school, we want to reach out and provide support. We also have to give parents the opportunity to parent.”