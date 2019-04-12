Five interesting reads in the Weekend Edition

NEWS: Go away grim reaper

Clifton resident Chris Hoffner was on the brink of death before a group of first responders saved his life last December.

SPORTS: Track season hits full stride

Several area meets, including the Seneca Invitational, which will feature seven area schools in the field, are set for Friday. Results will be included in the Weekend Edition.

SPECIAL SECTION: Progress in Iroquois County

Recent positive developments have surfaced in Iroquois County, including the option to work toward a degree from Kankakee Community College at the college’s Watseka extension center.

LOCAL HISTORY: Telephones once a rare item

Everyone seemingly has one these days, but in 1978, the number of telephones in Kankakee County could be counted on one hand. Local historian Jack Klasey recalls those days in his weekly column.

BUSINESS: Stock market movement

Each and every Weekend Edition includes a Wall Street week in review.