Skelly named police chief of St. Anne

ST. ANNE — Kankakee Police Lt. Dave Skelly’s career with the department concludes Friday when he retires from the force.

However, he’s not leaving law enforcement.

Skelly, 52, a member of the city police department since April 1990, has been hired as police chief for St. Anne. Skelly is expected to begin his new position May 1.

Skelly has been Kankakee’s investigations commander since May 2018.

St. Anne Mayor Dave O’Connell said Skelly will earn a salary of $55,000. He was one of eight applicants for the position, which opened when former Chief Jason Franc resigned in November to become a patrolman with the Bourbonnais Police Department.

A 1984 graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School and Southern Illinois University in 1989, Skelly was one of three finalists interviewed for the position.

Henry David has been serving as St. Anne’s interim chief. He did not apply for the chief’s position.

O’Connell said Skelly’s background, experience, personality and knowledge of the region made him an ideal fit for the department. Including Skelly, St. Anne has a full-time force of three officers. The department also has three part-time officers.

O’Connell said he was surprised when Skelly called him to inquire about the position.

Skelly was one of five finalists for the Kankakee police chief position which is set to be filled by retired 16-year Bensenville Police Chief Frank Kosman. Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong announced Kosman as her choice last Friday. The mayor’s recommendation will go the Kankakee City Council on Monday for approval.

“Within the past couple years I’ve had a lot of thoughts about being a chief. St. Anne is a great community, and this is a great opportunity for me,” he said.

“I will certainly miss my Kankakee co-workers, but I’m looking forward to the next challenge. I’m also looking forward to getting to know the village board members and the community members. “

Skelly is also a member of the Kankakee Valley Park District board. He will retain that position.

During his city tenure, Skelly worked patrol, investigations and river patrol. He served on special units such as KAMEG and the Tactical Unit. He also has directed the department’s state accreditation process.