Major changes urged to revive mall

BRADLEY — Could half of Northfield Square mall be razed as part of a redevelopment plan for the struggling complex?

That plan is being discussed as the Greater Waukegan Development Coalition nears the end of the first phase of the redevelopment study of the mall along Illinois Route 50.

The plan authors said they would like to see work on transforming the mall to begin as soon as spring 2020.

Before that would happen with GWDC, the village would have to commit to a second phase of planning. That phase of planning likely would cost far more than the $15,000 committed to the first portion of the project.

Shai Lothan, GWDC’s director of development, explained at Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting the region already is starting late on this project as development in this area — principally expansion at CSL Behring and Nucor Steel — speed along.

Lothan, along with Michael Edgar, GWDC’s president and co-founder, and Caryn Kahn, director of communications, explained that for about 30 years, the mall served a purpose, but its time as a retail hub has come to an end.

Despite this change, the group said this project, coupled with the massive investments being made around the mall, present a golden opportunity to attract investment for this development.

Mall ownership, Namdar Realty Group of New York, have told Kankakee County officials they are willing to listen to any development idea, although they would not likely be part of the investment process.

Namdar purchased the mall in July 2016 for $9.6 million.

There was no speculation as to how large an investment would be needed to transform the property.

Northfield was opened in August 1990 as the centerpiece of the 35-acre shopping, dining and lodging complex. The mall has struggled in recent years, and its occupancy rate has dropped to about 30 percent this past year.

Anchor stores such as Sears, the Carson’s men’s store and the Carson women’s store have closed with the past year or so, leaving only anchor tenant J.C. Penney.

The group said the mall needs to be thought of in a different way, and part of that concept includes establishing condominium-type housing, meeting/banquet space and perhaps a convention center large enough for 500 people.

If the Bradley region doesn’t capitalize on the development taking place within less than a mile of the mall location, Lothan said the nearby communities of Frankfort, Tinley Park and Orland Park surely will.

He stressed the mall area would be well positioned to take advantage of what they expect to be a rapidly growing tourism market. The group believes the future likely rests with hotel development which can drive retail.

While Kankakee County has about 1,000 hotel rooms now, GWDC believes creating a need for those rooms would push spending here. With business growth taking place, hotels could be filled at a greater rate than the 58-percent occupancy rate here.

He said while weekend lodging can be filled by visits through sporting tournaments and social events, weekday lodging could be greatly aided by business growth.

The GWDC report noted that 100,000 yearly visitor room nights — about twice the current visitor room nights — would generate $14 million in direct sales to tourism-related firms.

This spending would result in $6.9 million in direct income and support 375 jobs.

The consultants even said Bradley should institute its own 5 percent occupancy hotel tax and adopt a resolution indicating its desire to create the Bradley Convention Center District.

He further stated the village — which has the vast majority of Kankakee County’s lodging options — should enter into a memorandum of understanding with the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau to develop a marketing strategy for the BCCD.

Lothan was quick to note the group is not suggesting Bradley break away from the county tourism organization. However, Bradley would collect the money and then send perhaps up to 80 percent of its to the tourism organization.