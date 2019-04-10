FFA prepares students for life

Ag education does more than prepare students to sow, reap and till in the fields.

It prepares them for life.

Ag teachers in Iroquois County make that point. Madison Sauer is a first-year graduate out of Illinois State University. She has been charged with restarting an ag education program in Donovan, where one had not been held for years.

Between the middle school and high school, Donovan has about 95 students, she says. An astonishing 65 of them are enrolled in one of her ag classes.

At Iroquois West High School, Sara Jane Caise is in her 10th year as the ag teacher and FFA advisor. She has 90 students in class and 60 students in FFA. About a third of the student body takes one of her classes.

“When I started there were about 70 students in agriculture,” she said.

The school, she added, is now at the peak both in terms of ag class enrollment and FFA participation.

Why is ag education booming?

“The students enjoy the classes,” Caise said. “They are hands-on.”

That pertains whether it is instruction on planting annual bedding plants or a mechanical class working on welding. There is instruction in woodworking floral design, animal dissection and cow insemination (using a model instead of going out to the farm).

Most of her students, she adds, are not the sons and daughters of farmers. Most live in town, and, even in rural areas, the trend is toward fewer and fewer actual farmers.

Students, she said, get passionate about FFA because it is about youth leadership. Through topics such as interviewing, dressing professionally and giving a speech, FFA prepares them for life.

“I really enjoy getting to know the students better,” Caise said. She sees them graduate from college and knows where their careers started. “It is very rewarding,” she said.

At Donovan, Sauer teaches an Introductory class, as well as Ag Business, Ag Biology and Food Science. She has been met by tremendous enthusiasm, some of which comes from bringing something new into school.

“I’m looking forward to growing this program,” she said.

Similar to Iroquois West, most of the Donovan students are not from farming backgrounds.

But in those ag classes, they learn a lot of life skills.

Because Donovan is so new, it is an affiliate FFA chapter, but the new students got a tremendous rush when their school finished third in a sectional FFA contest in Food Science.

In that contest, a four-student team was charged with correctly identifying food based on smell and also correctly reading nutritional labels.

There was, Sauer says, so much pride — as much or more than winning an athletic contest.

Ironically or coincidentally, both Sauer and Caise are graduates of Woodland High School, near Streator. For Sauer, moving into agricultural education was a question of challenging herself. For Caise, her dad was an FFA advisor and ag teacher.