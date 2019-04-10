County board members must explain conflicts

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Board members cannot abstain from votes without an explanation, members were told Tuesday.

They can only abstain when they have direct conflicts of interest in connection with matters they are voting on, said Graeme Quinn, an assistant Kankakee County state’s attorney.

If members plan to abstain from a vote, they should let the board chairman know beforehand, rather than give an explanation as the roll call is taking place, Quinn said.

Those are the county board’s rules, he said.

County board chairman Andy Wheeler, R-Kankakee, agreed.

“When you abstain, you have to explain your conflict,” Wheeler said.

If it’s debatable whether there is a direct conflict, the board will vote on whether one exists, he said.

This openness is unusual among public bodies, which typically have no requirement to disclose reasons for abstentions.

For example, Kankakee aldermen regularly abstain from votes but give no explanations.

<strong>‘RUN VERY WELL’</strong>

In other business, the county board approved a third extension of its agreement with the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau. The agreement continues to be extended as local officials await an opinion from the state’s attorney general about whether the bureau’s employees can belong to a government pension system.

Wheeler said he disagreed with the bureau’s effort to join a public pension system because it is not a public entity. At the same time, he said, the bureau’s operations “are run very well.”

<strong>‘ONLY A QUESTION’</strong>

Earlier in the meeting, when members were preparing to vote on paying the county’s bills, member Robert Ellington-Snipes, D-Kankakee, asked Wheeler whether the documents had been cleared through the county auditor’s office by the deadline, as he said was required.

Wheeler inquired whether Ellington-Snipes had any evidence to the contrary.

“You had a month to ask this question,” he said.

Ellington-Snipes responded, “This is only a question. This shouldn’t be taken as an offense.”

When members voted on the bills, Ellington-Snipes was the lone dissenter.

Later, Wheeler presented a document to the board that indicated the bills cleared the auditor’s office by the deadline.