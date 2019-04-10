Community Calendar: April 10, 2019

Thursday, April 11

AHA: God Moments in Our Lives, 9 a.m., One Heart One Soul Spirituality Center (lower level), 2041 W. State Route 113, Kankakee. Come away for a time of prayer. An “Aha” moment is a point in time, an event or experience when one has a sudden insight or realization about something that surprises us. It’s a moment when God gets our attention through ordinary, everyday things: nature, friends, books, cooking, relaxing or praying. It can be an experience that lifts up our spirit, makes us smile or leads to changes in our lives. It also can be an insight into problems or concerns that weigh us down. It might even be a sudden revelation. Info. 815-937-2380.

Teen Book Club, 4:30 p.m., Bradley Library, free. Book discussion of award-winning and honor books for teens.

Friday, April 12

National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), monthly luncheon and meeting, noon, Village Grill, Bradley.

River Valley Special Recreation Association Silhouettes show and dance, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Quality Inn & Suites, Illinois Route 50 in Bradley. All ages welcome. $5 entry fee. Info. 815-933-7336.

Saturday, April 13

Spring Celebration, noon. Here Comes Peter Cottontail ... hopping to Limestone Township Library District. There will be an Easter egg hunt, time for a visit with Mr. Peter and games. Space is limited, call 815-939-1696 to reserve a spot.

Ladies Day at Olivet Nazarene University, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Centennial Chapel. Headlined by Annie F. Downs, Laura Story and Julie Buchtenkirch, the event includes comedy, music and inspiration. Purchase $30 general admission tickets (lunch not included) online through Chicago.Shine.FM. Info. 800-648-1463 or email shine@olivet.edu.

Community Yoga Class, Free, 10:30 a.m., Central Christian Church, Fellowship Hall, Bourbonnais. Mind/Body Hatha Yoga with focus on stress/tension relief, increasing flexibility and a calmer state of mind through breath control and pose alignment. This is a slower, mindful class that is open to all ages 13 and older. Beginners welcome.

Yoga of 12-step Recovery, Free, noon, Central Christian Church, Fellowship Hall, Bourbonnais. Y12SR is an innovative addiction relapse prevention program that integrates the wisdom of yoga and the practical tools of 12-Step recovery programs.

Knifty Knitters, 11 a.m., Bradley Library. Free. Those in grades 3 and older can learn to loom knit. All skill levels welcome.

Neighborhood Clean Up, First Ward, Kankakee. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meeting point is Auto Lab, 382 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. Great way to teach the younger generation to take pride in their community, too. Volunteers needed. Donations welcome, for example, garbage bags, plastic gloves, snacks and water.

Sunday, April 14

“In The Arms of An Angel,” benefit program for Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Memorial Foundation and Project Michelangelo; 2 p.m. meet and greet, 3 p.m. lunch, 4 p.m. fashion show. Quality Inn & Suites, Bradley. $50 includes dinner and show. Info. 815-936-1992 or 815-685-9220.

Sensory Storytime, for children with sensory issues. 2 p.m., Bradley Library. All children welcome. Free.

Monday, April 15

Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 6 p.m., Kankakee Library, Walk-ins welcome, appointments preferred, 815-939-4563 or redcrossblood.org.

Springtime Craft, 4 p.m., Limestone Library. Kids in kindergarten through third grade make springtime art. Free.

Ukulele class, 7 p.m., Kankakee Public Library, second and fourth Mondays of each month. Ukuleles for use are very limited. Participants encouraged to bring their own ukulele.

Chess Club, 6 p.m., Kankakee Library, third floor. Meets each first and third Monday. Provides an atmosphere where chess players of all ages and skill levels can come together. Chess boards provided. Bring extras if you have them so others can learn.

Tuesday, April 16

Lifestyle 360: Resources for Senior Citizens, a program on village of Manteno services, 9 a.m., Leo Hassett Community Center, 211 N. Main St. Each month’s meeting will feature raffles, prizes and complimentary coffee and doughnuts. Info. mantenochamber.chambermaster.com/events.

Wednesday, April 17

Easter Gift Ideas, 5 p.m. Limestone Library. A place for children in grades 3 through 8 to create personalized DIY spa gifts. Free.

Friends of Kankakee Public Library annual gathering, 5:30 p.m., refreshments available.

Friday, April 19

Good Friday Crosswalk, the Interfaith Crosswalk starts at 10 a.m. at Manteno Church of the Nazarene. It includes complimentary soup along the way.

Chess and Checkers Club, 4:30 p.m., Bradley Library, free. All skill levels, all ages welcome.

Saturday, April 20

Easter Egg Hunt, Village Park, Clifton, 10 a.m. For ages 0 to 11. Please bring your own basket.

Easter Egg Hunt, GreenTree of Bradley Nursing Home, 650 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley. 2 p.m. Photos with the Easter bunny. Egg hunt is for children ages 11 and younger. Please RSVP to 815-933-1666.

Tuesday, April 23

Free Tai Chi Wellness Group, 10 a.m., Kankakee Public Library. Group meets twice per month, second and fourth Tuesdays, for an hour to practice deep stretching, flexibility and creating balance and energy.

Wednesday, April 24

Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. Second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 7:30 a.m. $7 plus tip. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All welcome. No dues or memberships required, just a friendly gathering.

Thursday, April 25

“Home” String Art, 5:30 p.m., Limestone Library. Add rustic flare with homemade string art, including a design that will be created on antique wooden boards. Free, all supplies provided.

Sunday, April 28

In celebration of 175 years of Methodism in Momence, IGRC residing Bishop, Dr. Frank Beard, will be the guest speaker at the 8:45 a.m. worship service. Brunch will follow the service. To make a reservation for the brunch, email kipema@firstumcmomence.org or call 815-472-2516 by April 21. The brunch is free, but donations will be accepted for Our Conference, Our Kids.

Wednesday, May 1

Kankakee Valley Civil War Roundtable, 6:30-8 p.m., Bradley Public Library. Featured will be Corps Command during the Civil War; its structure, participants and operations for both sides will be explained by Rob Girardi, Chicago-based Civil War author.

Monday, May 6

Chess Club, 6 p.m., Kankakee Library, third floor. Meets each first and third Monday. Provides an atmosphere where chess players of all ages and skill levels can come together. Chess boards provided. Bring extras if you have them so others may learn.