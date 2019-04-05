Illumination light show coming to Dwight

By Daily Journal staff report

Intelligent Lighting Creations of Arlington Heights, in collaboration with the Morton Arboretum, will present a scaled down “Illumination Light Show” for the handicapped residents at Fox Center in Dwight tonight. The event will take place at Harmony Park in downtown Dwight. The light show begins at dusk and runs through 10 p.m. The event is open to the public and there is no admission charge.

Because Fox Center is unable to bring large groups of residents to see the light show at the Morton Arboretum, the Morton Arboretum was willing and eager to bring the light show to the center.