New life brought to existing structures

Amid the recent Interstate 57 Interchange at Bourbonnais Parkway opening and projected development growth, the Village of Bourbonnais is experiencing a major influx in commercial renovations. Ten projects totaling more than $5 million support an increased demand for medical, financial and real estate office-type facilities in the village. These include new and established businesses, as well as, those relocating to Bourbonnais.

The largest office space in Kankakee County, the former Cigna Corporation call center, has been a focal point in Bourbonnais. According to village officials, it has also sparked serious interest with prospective tenants. The available building houses 150,000 square feet of space. It is being marketed for lease opportunities to divide the building into 25,000- to 50,000-square-foot segments.

“The Cigna building has been a challenge due to its large-scale size,” Mayor Paul Schore said. “However, we are happy to announce, the village has a speculative user that will occupy 25,000-square-feet of space at that location.”

Village officials would not comment on who would occupy the space until Thursday because the potential business wanted to remain anonymous until that date. It was noted that they are involved in the pharmaceutical industry.

New business locations in Bourbonnais that included office renovations are Hoffman Chiropractic Neurology, 5855 Latham Dr. Suite 5; Triad Financial Service, 125 Mooney Dr. 1; Dunlap Vision, 719 Almar Pkwy; Dr. Raffi Leblebijian dental clinic, 876 N. Convent St.; and Stifel financial planning firm, 875 Main St. NW.

The office space occupied by Cigna Health Care Center, 581 Latham Dr., was completely remodeled. That project totaled $2 million.

McColly Bennett Real Estate, 29 Heritage Dr., renovated their office space; Riverside Healthcare physicians, 400 Riverside Dr., expanded offices; and the former Daily Journal site, 1180 N. Convent, has been renovated and houses several different businesses. The building that once housed the American Red Cross Kankakee County Chapter, 22 Heritage Dr., has been renovated to accommodate new business.

“The Bourbonnais Parkway Interchange is an obvious major development area,” stated Schore. “But it’s important to the village that we maintain a balance of growth. These office projects are significant to the economic stability in our community. Thousands of jobs are located here directly within these buildings.”

Schore will discuss Bourbonnais development and investment updates at the RESearch Kankakee County event Thursday at Northfield Square Mall. Other officials discussing new investments include Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong, Bradley Mayor Bruce Adams and Kankakee County board chair Andrew Wheeler. Industry panelists discussing new expansion updates will include Chris Abell, CSL Behring; Johnny Jacobs, Nucor Steel; Maggie Yontz, Van Drunen Farm/FutureCeuticals; John Keigher, Urban Farmer; and Bill Ziemek, Bear construction.