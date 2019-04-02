Five interesting facts about John Gotti

‘The Teflon Don’ takes fall

After gaining the nickname “The Teflon Don’ for his ability to elude criminal conviction, reputed mob boss John Gotti was convicted in New York of murder and racketeering on April 2, 1992, or 27 years ago today.

‘The Bull’ turns his back

Gotti’s fortunes turned when his underboss, Sammy “The Bull’’ Gravano, chose to turn state’s evidence and testify against his boss in court.

Incarcerated in Illinois

After his conviction, Gotti was sent to the United States Penitentiary in Marion, Ill. He split his time between Marion and a federal prison hospital in Springfield, Mo., where he died of complications from throat cancer in 2002.

Became boss by violence

To become the leader of the Gambino crime family, Gotti arranged the assassination of previous boss Paul Castellano. The shooting death of Castellano took place as Gotti watched through the window of a car parked nearby.

Story told several times on screen

Gotti has proven popular among filmmakers. No less than eight different actors have portrayed him in films or on television, including John Travolta.

