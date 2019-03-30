Ron Jackson: Local elections deserve more attention

Unbeknownst to many, there is a big local event going on right now that concludes soon.

Even though the results will have immediate and long-term effects on every local citizen, the opportunity to participate ends Tuesday.

Tuesday, April 2, is an Election Day. If that is breaking news to you, you probably are not alone.

Outside the Chicago mayoral race, almost all other election talk is about 2020. The number of candidates running for the Democratic nomination for president is readily available and growing and is on the tip our tongues.

Not to discount the importance of being aware of the next national election, but our Tuesday election should be given the same amount of consideration, if not more. Municipal elections sometimes are more like the inadvertent hiccup or burp. It is here and gone before most realize it.

However, that lack of awareness and participation will not prevent eligible voters who did not vote from voicing disapproval of future decisions made by Tuesday’s duly elected representatives whom they did not vote for or against.

It is going to happen.

Let there be an unpopular decision made by a newly elected body. That 15 percent voter turnout will yield a 100 percent complaint turnout.

Those unwilling, unknowing, unconcerned or uninformed voters will find a way to have their voice of discontent heard.

Of course, those nonparticipants will say they have the right to speak out against decisions made by people they did not elect. That is true. And they also have the right to bypass or ignore Tuesday. Tuesday is not about rights. It is about making the most direct impact with your one vote.

It is not Super Tuesday, but it will have super results.

In particular, municipal representatives and school board seats are up for grabs. These are real people we have access to on a daily basis.

They will make decisions that will directly affect us.

Some of the most minute and simple complaints some residents have can be addressed by these officials — oftentimes in a nonofficial setting.

Besides the traditional phone call to a local representative or an appearance to speak during the public comment at government meetings, there are occasions that provide even more direct contact.

The line at the grocery store provides a great opportunity to broach issues with an elected official.

There are no barriers.

They do not have an armed security force blocking your access to them.

Community social outings are other venues that provide direct face-to-face time with elected representatives. I won’t say it never happens, but I would suggest you would be hard-pressed to find a local elected official who will not respond to a respectfully crafted issue on the spot or offer to get back to you after some research.

Municipal representatives are made up of people willing to put their proverbial necks on the line to make sometimes mundane decisions that most of us do not have the time or tolerance to deal with. They also are willing to sacrifice their personal time, another irretrievable commodity most are not willing to give up.

On any given day, there are a plethora of local governmental decisions residents can find to complain about. And, they do.

To paraphrase the common phrase, “If I had a nickel ... I’d be rich,” if there was a vote for every complaint about a local government decision, we’d be better served.

To put it anther way, if voting was like going to a big entertainment event, national and statewide electors would be the headlining acts.

Local electors would be the event monitors who know where the least-used personal facilities are or the fastest route to get to the best concession stand. However, those most accessible to and responsible for your immediate needs and convenience are never listed on your souvenir ticket stubs. And like many local candidates, most patrons will never know their names.

Tuesday is Election Day. If only to get that “I voted” sticker, get out there.