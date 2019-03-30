Excellence in Healthcare: Campaign leads to enhanced cardiac care at Riverside

The campaign was aptly named to say the least.

Last year, Riverside Medical Center unveiled a fundraising drive to support its Heart & Vascular Institute. Titled “Lead with your Heart,” a goal of collecting $2.5 million was set.

A year later, that initiative has generated $3.4 million in donations and has led to a considerable investment in physicians, equipment and expanded services into more communities for the already award-winning institute.

Riverside’s efforts in providing enhanced cardiac care for the region is vital in deepening its commitment to lessen the frequency of cardiac illness, which still is America’s No. 1 killer among preventable diseases. Those efforts are why Riverside has earned the Excellence in Healthcare honor among the annual Daily Journal Progress Awards.

Matt McBurnie, Riverside vice president of institutional advancement, remains somewhat astounded by the success of the fundraising campaign.

“For some of our donors, it was the single largest donation they ever made in their lives,’’ he said. “Thirty percent were first-time donors. To our knowledge, that’s the largest amount ever.’’

McBurnie said some donations amounted to only a few dollars, and one anonymous benefactor contributed $700,000. Regardless of the size, McBurnie said Riverside deeply appreciates each contribution.

The money has helped Riverside add four physicians to its heart and vascular team throughout the past year. The quartet includes electrophysiologist Dr. Abhimanyu Beri, cardiologist Dr. Shiva Shashidharan, interventional cardiologist Dr. Tu Cao, and area cardiologist Dr. Lynn Brown.

Riverside now has 10 physicians, nine advanced practice and numerous support staff comprising the overall team. It’s a group Dr. Brad Suprenant, an electrophysiologist who is a leader of the heart and vascular unit, is justifiably proud of.

“It’s nice to be part of this picture,” said Suprenant, who grew up in Kankakee and Bradley and is a graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. “It’s a nice feeling to know we have a team here that can do everything short of a (heart) transplant.’’

Phil Kambic, Riverside president and CEO, said those procedures totaled 250 open heart surgeries and 3,000 cardiac catheterizations last year. Those numbers are bound to grow in the future, as Riverside is set to add four state-of-the-art cath labs in August.

While those comprehensive medical procedures Suprenant and Kambic refer to are performed on Riverside’s primary Kankakee campus, preventive care and less complicated matters are handled at a greater frequency in other locations, and that is another component of the growth the campaign has spurred.

“We want to be recognized as the region’s leader in heart and vascular,’’ said Kyle Benoit, Riverside vice president of operations.

To reach that goal, a more regional presence is being established. Cardiac care now can be found at Riverside satellite facilities in Frankfort, Manteno, Watseka and Wilmington. Bourbonnais and Coal City are possibilities for further expansion, Benoit said, and the Watseka location might add a second day of the week to provide care.

Kambic views the improvement made with heart and vascular treatment as part of a community partnership, which involves the promotion of healthy living along with providing care. Part of that health push pertains to the culture that can be found at the hospital.

“When we recruit physicians, we’re recruiting for culture as much as skill,’’ he said. “We have interviewed good physicians who we didn’t hire because it wasn’t a good fit. It doesn’t cost any money to be nice.’’

A friendly disposition isn’t the only thing patients will find appealing when dealing with Riverside employees. There also is a lead by example aspect to their mission. The hospital has a program which incentivises reaching and maintaining health goals, and Benoit said he has seen evidence of that priority being picked up by patients.

The Daily Journal is not the first organization to take notice to the accomplishments. Riverside has been named by Healthgrades as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care, a distinction achieved from a national evaluation of about 4,500 hospitals nationwide. In addition to this national distinction, Riverside also received 5-Star Ratings in Heart Attack, Heart Failure, Interventional Procedures and Valve Surgery and earned an additional Cardiac Care Excellence Award.

Despite the laurels, Riverside still is seeking further improvement.

“We’re not ones to rest on our own laurels at all,’’ Benoit said. “We still have much work to do.”