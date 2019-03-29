Meadowview Theatre expansion underway

Now showing at <strong>Meadowview Theatre</strong>? Construction.

Work started Monday on the 14,000-square-foot addition to the three-screen complex in the <strong>Shoppes at Meadowview</strong>.

“This is a milestone,” <strong>Classic Cinemas</strong> spokeswoman <strong>Kat Clary</strong> said. “We’ve been working on this for a while. This is very exciting.”

Once completed, the current three-screen complex will be doubled and will have six screens. The construction project will add four new screens and two of the current three screens will be combined to form a 300-seat auditorium.

All of the theaters will be equipped with the recliner-style seating. Seating in the other five theaters will range from 93 to 124.

Each theater will be equipped with wall-to-wall screens. The main theater will have a 66-foot, 4-inch screen. The screens in all the theaters will stretch wall to wall minus about 1 foot on both sides.

The Meadowview Theatre opened in 1967. Classic Cinemas took over operations in 1990. Classic Cinemas also owns the five-screen <strong>Paramount Theatre</strong> in downtown Kankakee.

The expansion will take place in the neighboring lot immediately east which had been the longtime home of the <strong>Firestone Tire</strong> garage.

•••

Patrons at <strong>Bill’s Diner</strong>, 597 S. Kennedy Drive, <strong>Bradley</strong>, will soon be able to have an alcoholic beverage with their meal.

New owners <strong>Ramon</strong> and <strong>Katlyn Diaz</strong> received a <strong>liquor license</strong> from the <strong>Bradley Village Board</strong> at its March 25 meeting.

Katlyn did not yet have an exact date as to when the beverage menu would be expanded. She noted a few things, including paperwork, are being finalized.

The Bradley couple purchased the popular restaurant on Feb. 21 from longtime owners Bill and Vicky Drimonas, who had operated it for 27 years.

In addition to Bill’s, the Diazs operated <strong>La Villetta at the Elks</strong> in <strong>St. Anne</strong> and <strong>Pachanga</strong>, at the corner of West Broadway Street and Kennedy Drive in <strong>Kankakee</strong>.

•••

What makes news can be a very curious thing sometimes.

On the front page of the March 25 edition of the <strong>Daily Journal</strong>, reporter <strong>Laura McElroy</strong> wrote a story regarding the <strong>Bradley Elementary</strong> School District’s push for approval of a <strong>$10 million bond referendum</strong>.

The issue will be put to the voters in the April 2 election.

The bulk of the money will be used for upgrading school buildings’ electrical systems so air conditioning can be installed in all of the district’s classrooms.

Of course, this is news in Bradley, Bourbonnais and in many other area communities.

But San Francisco?

That’s right. The <strong>San Francisco Chronicle</strong>, through <strong>The</strong> <strong>Associated Press</strong>, published the story.

Bradley Elementary <strong>Superintendent Scott Goselin</strong> was contacted by friends within hours of the production of the San Francisco paper. One of the first calls Goselin made was to McElroy to congratulate the recent Journal hire that her work was making its way across the country.

“I have no idea how it got into the San Francisco paper. I certainly didn’t think this was a national event,” Goselin said earlier this week. “Maybe this is a national issue in terms of schools looking at cooling their buildings? I don’t know.”

Goselin said he’s looking forward to Tuesday. He joked that maybe the referendum can get some momentum from West Coast readers.

“If they can help us, we certainly would appreciate it,” he cracked.

A recent report in <strong>Education Week</strong> reported that according to the <strong>National Bureau of Economic Research,</strong> PSAT scores from more than 10 million high school students fell 1 percent for every degree higher the school’s temperature rose above the previous year’s average.