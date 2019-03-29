KCC to celebrate Law Week

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Community College is celebrating Law Week from April 29 to May 3 with a variety of events.

• <strong>From 6:30 to 8 p.m. April 29,</strong> the Illinois Supreme Court’s Historic Preservation Commission will be unveiling its traveling “Bicentennial of Illinois” Law Exhibit with a reception in the Arts & Sciences Foyer. Justice Thomas Kilbride will offer remarks. There will be a recognition of the Kankakee County Bar Association’s 2019 Mock Trial and Paralegal Studies scholarship winners.

• <strong>From 6:30 to 8 p.m. April 30</strong>, a panel discussion will be held about the presidency, free speech and Michael Beschloss’ book, “Presidents of War” in the main auditorium. The event will be moderated by KCC professor Steve DePasquale. The panelists will be Pat Brady, a former federal prosecutor and former Illinois Republican Party chairman; Clifton Truman Daniel, author and eldest grandson of former President Harry Truman; Mike Frey, editor of the Daily Journal; and KCC professor Scott Kistler.

• <strong>From 6:30 to 9 p.m. May 1,</strong> the college will hold Family Trivia Night benefiting the Prairie State Legal Services. The cost is $10 for admission of a table of six. It will be in the college center.

• <strong>From 6:30 to 8 p.m. May 2,</strong> the Passport to Civics Fair in the Cavalier Room will be a chance for people to learn more about civics, get their passports stamped and enter to win a Windows 10 tablet. Participants are encouraged to bring nonperishable donations to the KCC Food Pantry for an extra chance to win.

• <strong>From 10 a.m. to noon May 3,</strong> the Illinois Appellate Court’s Third District will hold oral arguments in the Kankakee County Courthouse, Courtroom 300. Seating is limited and appropriate business attire is required. The event will be sponsored by the Kankakee County Bar Association and the Kankakee Society of Women in Law.

A Law Week poster concert is being held.

Gold, silver and bronze medals will be awarded.

In addition, a “Decorate the Courthouse” competition will be held all week. Each area high school has received a 3D printed replica of the historic Kankakee County Courthouse. Civics and government students are asked to decorate the courthouse with the Law Week theme or its school colors and logo for display in Miner Memorial Library. The winning class receives a pizza party for a classroom of 25 students, courtesy of Monical’s Pizza.

For more information, call Kristine Condon, a KCC professor, at 815-802-8216.