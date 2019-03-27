Manteno to honor 2019 Citizens of the Year

MANTENO — On April 14, the Manteno Historical Society will honor the 2019 Manteno Citizens of the Year with its 31st annual Heritage Banquet.

The banquet will take place at the Manteno Methodist Church, 255 West Second St., with a social at noon and a dinner and program at 12:30 p.m.

The Citizens of the Year are brothers Jim and Mark Stauffenberg, along with Jackie Hammond.

Hammond worked for the Social Security Administration for 27 years. She is the mother of former Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jamie Boyd. She served as president of the Manteno Historical Society for four years. She lived in Manteno beginning in 1970, but relocated to Kankakee in 2015.

Jim Stauffenberg served 25 years on the Kankakee County Board, 12 years on the Manteno School Board, eight years on the Municipal Bank Board and six years on the Manteno Farmers Elevator Board. He’s currently involved in the Manteno Church of the Nazarene.

Mark Stauffenberg has served on the Manteno CUSD 5 School Board for 16 years, 15 of those years as president of the board. He also spent 16 years on the Manteno Farmers Elevator Board and other boards such as the Kankakee County Corn Growers Board, Manteno Township Long Range Planning and the Manteno United Methodist Church Administrative Council.

During the banquet, the Manteno Historical Society also will honor Breanna (Nelson) Harms, for the Lucille Thies Personal Achievement Award.

Harms became involved with the FFA during her time at Manteno High School in the 1990s, where she received multiple FFA awards. Harms also graduated from the University of Illinois with a bachelor’s degree in the department of agriculture and consumer economics in 2002, a master’s degree and teaching certificate in agricultural education in 2003 and an Executive MBA from the University of Iowa.

Harms currently is the division manager of customer support with John Deere Construction and Forestry.

Tickets for the banquet and program will cost $40 per person, and $15 for children ages 12 and younger.

For questions or ticket purchases, call Marc Mal at 708-296-0066 or Jeff Jarvis at 815-933-2055.