Bradley lawmakers back 'cupcake law'

Bradley residents who want to start an at-home retail bakery got the icing on their cake Monday night when the village board unanimously approved the home kitchen operations “cupcake law.”

The new home kitchen operations division will be part of the village’s business regulations ordinance. The revised law will require those seeking the license for a home kitchen operation to have an Illinois food handling and sanitation certificate and a $50 village registration.

“I’m glad Bradley is finally moving forward with getting this done,” said Trustee Lori Gadbois. “I hope other communities pass the same type of ordinance.”

Trustee Bob Redmond requested Mayor Bruce Adams look into the possibility of an intergovernmental agreement with the Kankakee County Health Department in regards to performing home inspections. Kankakee County Health Department administrator John Bevis has previously opposed the measure.

Under the state’s five-year-old “cupcake law,” counties can pass ordinances allowing people to set up at-home bakeries, which generate $1,000 or less per month in sales. It’s believed towns have the same power.

The village board had been waiting on a ruling from the Illinois Attorney General’s office regarding what governmental bodies had the power to regulate these bakeries. But, according to Adams, with the change in leadership in Springfield, it is unknown when the matter would ever be addressed.

In November, the Kankakee County Board rejected a move to allow at-home bakeries by a narrow vote.