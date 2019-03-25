Prom season is right around the corner. Getting ready means buying a dress, accessories, a purse and shoes; getting makeup, hair and nails done; and purchasing prom event tickets, dinner, flowers and even a limousine. The expenses add up quickly.

The Bradley Public Library will present Say Yes! To The Prom Dress from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 30, and from 1 to 3 p.m. March 31 for area students to shop for a free prom dress.

According to a 2015 survey from Visa, American families were spending an average of about $919 on their prom-goers. That was down from $978 in 2014; it peaked in 2013 when the average cost of prom was $1,139.

The dress can cost anywhere from $30 to $125, more if purchased at a major department store.

The library’s Teen Advisory Council Of Students came up with the idea to help defray the cost of the iconic high school dance.

“I saw this concept on a library blog, and other libraries have done something similar, so we wanted to try it here in Bradley,” said Allison Orvis, youth services department.

“I have three teenagers and know how much it costs to go to prom. This is one way to help cut down those costs,” Orvis said. “I’d hate for someone to not be able to participate in the high school prom experience simply because they can’t afford a dress.”

She added, “If a student can get a dress for free, it really helps cut down the cost of the whole prom experience.”

Donations have been coming in, and the response has been positive.

“We’ve gotten a lot of wonderful donations,” Orvis said.

The library still is seeking donations to get a wider variety of dress sizes, styles and colors. “The more dresses we get, the more girls we can help.”

Donations of prom accessories, purses and shoes also are being accepted. Items should be clean and in good condition. Donations will be accepted through Friday at the library, 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley. Those who donate a dress will receive an “early-bird” ticket to shop one hour earlier Saturday.

Girls who find a dress during the event also will be entered into a raffle for gift certificates to area businesses including salons to get their hair done for prom.

TACOS and Friends of the Bradley Public Library members will volunteer during the event, but additional volunteers are needed on the day of the dress give-away event.

TACOS members help create the library’s teen programs and volunteer. The group meets on the second Saturday of each month at the library at 11 a.m. New members always are welcome.

“Our hope is that everyone who comes gets a dress,” Orvis said.

WHAT: Say Yes! To The Prom Dress

WHEN: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 30; 1-3 p.m. March 31

WHERE: Bradley Public Library, 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley