With Simms gone, big savings expected

KANKAKEE — The agency that runs the regional sewer plant expects to see big savings, apparently because of the exit of its former executive director.

Dave Tyson, the current executive director, reported Tuesday that the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency is expected to cut its costs in the next budget year by $650,000. Whether that will translate into savings for sewer ratepayers is unclear.

The biggest reduction in costs will be in software. For four years, KRMA was paying the engineering firm owned by former executive director Richard Simms hundreds of thousands of dollars for software that reportedly does not work. He now is under federal investigation.

Without Simms, the agency is saving $250,000 per year on software.

KRMA also hopes to save $180,000 annually with lower prices for lab analysis, a service that the city of Kankakee provides.

For years, officials now say, the agency has paid above-market prices for the city’s services.

KRMA and the city’s lab are under the same roof, but they are considered separate operations.

For more than two decades until last April, Simms was KRMA’s executive director and the city’s environmental services superintendent, which operates the lab. This means that Simms, who now is in a dispute with both entities, was on both sides of the lab transactions.

Earlier this month, Tyson sought quotes from three out-of-town private labs, as well as the city, which came back with lower prices. He presented a chart with the fees, which included the city’s existing and proposed prices.

At Tuesday’s KRMA board meeting, chairman Bruce Adams, Bradley’s mayor, asked if the city would charge its newer proposed rates for the last three months, even though the new rate schedule hadn’t been approved yet.

“Ethically, the city should go back and change those bills,” he said.

Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong, the board’s vice chairman, said the city was no longer confident the city’s old rates listed on the chart were correct. She said city staff was analyzing the numbers.

She said the city’s capital costs also went into those numbers. It bought equipment, she said, that was used only for the benefit of KRMA.

KRMA member Paul Schore, Bourbonnais’ mayor, said he had no idea where the old numbers came from.

Wells-Armstrong, who became mayor a year before Simms retired, responded, “You never asked him how he came to those numbers? You didn’t press him?”

Adams said the KRMA board had never received a chart breaking down the prices. He recommended KRMA not pay any more Kankakee bills until it gets the city’s analysis.

Elizabeth Kubal, the city’s comptroller and an incoming KRMA board member, said the city is expected to complete the analysis by month’s end.

On Tuesday’s KRMA meeting agenda was an item to discuss the dispute over software with Simms and his firm, Simms Engineering. But board members decided to move that discussion behind closed doors, saying it could discuss the matter because it involved “probable litigation.”

The agency spent about $700,000 on a software application developed by Simms Engineering over four years.