Community Prayer Breakfast set

Daily Journal staff report

The 26th annual Community Prayer Breakfast will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Chalfant Hall on the campus of Olivet Nazarene University.

Guest speaker will be George Kalemkarian, former director of quality services at Deere and Company in Moline and co-leader in developing an enterprise-wide endeavor to improve the John Deere customer experience and company business.

Kalemkarian is a dynamic speaker with exceptional management insights and a compelling message about living out faith in the workplace, home, community and church.

Tickets are $13 per person. RSVP by email at cyrl@villageofbourbonnais.com or call 815-802-5323.