The Jenny Schoenwetter file

<strong>Profession:</strong> Executive director of Harbor House

<strong>Personal:</strong> Grew up in Leroy, population 4,000.

<strong>Education:</strong> Olivet Nazarene University. Degree was in business administration with work in accounting and an emphasis in nonprofit management. She is fluent in Spanish.

<strong>Training:</strong> Background was in higher education fundraising. Was convinced to pursue the Harbor House position. “This position aligns with who I am. It drives me.”

<strong>Community</strong>: Member of the Zonta Club of Kankakee County Board. Had previously served on the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties board before joining Harbor House.

<strong>Hobbies</strong>: Reads books on business and leadership. Enjoys the beauty of nature and visiting Perry Farm and the Kankakee River State Park.