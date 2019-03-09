David Giuliani: Time to rethink courthouse rules

Signs on the Kankakee County Courthouse lawn list four items that are not allowed in the building.

The top two on the list are cellphones and pagers (who still has those?). Third is weapons, which you’d think would be tops. It’s almost as if guns and knives take second fiddle to the evils of communications devices.

Kankakee County is not unusual in these parts. Many northern Illinois courthouses ban phones.

In an interview, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ken McCabe said about a half dozen years ago, judges asked to ban phones because people were caught using the devices to take photos of jurors. So, the sheriff’s office, which handles security, did just that.

“I know it’s a pain in the butt for people to come in and find out they can’t bring in phones. That’s why we put signs out front, so people can know before they go all the way up there,” McCabe said.

In one of the two LaSalle County courthouses, cellphones are allowed. But the circuit court clerk’s office there bars people from taking photos of documents. Instead, the clerk requires people either to buy copies or take notes from the records. A few years ago, the LaSalle County circuit clerk told me his office banned the use of phones as copying machines because it would jeopardize copy revenue.

These rules seem archaic. Courthouses need to better reflect the times we live in. Our phones are our lifelines; they make society a lot more efficient.

Last week, I visited the courthouses in Springfield and Shelbyville down south. Both have no bans on phones or taking photos of documents.

In neighboring states, phones are allowed in courthouses as long as they are turned off in courtrooms. Interestingly, though, two Indiana counties near Kankakee — Newton and Warren — ban people from taking photos of documents. In Newton, a worker answering the phone had no idea why the rule was in place. In Warren, an employee speculated the rule was so the county didn’t lose copy revenue; copies are a dollar a page.

“I’ve been here 19 years, and no one has ever asked me that question,” the Warren employee said.

Well, it’s time someone did. If no one knows why rules exist, it’s time to rethink them.

<strong>ABOVE THE PEOPLE?</strong>

Under Illinois law, government bodies must allow public input during meetings. Many city councils and school boards have policies against responding to comments.

But mayors and school board presidents make exceptions when they really, really want to speak their piece. Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong did just that last week when she wanted to defend the city after a Kankakee school board member spoke about a federal grant that is the subject of a dispute between the city and schools.

I understand why public bodies might be a little hesitant to engage in debate with speakers. But, sometimes, the public should get answers. No-response rules can give the impression that public bodies are above the people. That’s not a good look.

I think it was fine that Wells-Armstrong gave the city’s side of the story. Afterward, the school board member, Jess Gathing, wanted to respond. The mayor refused to let him. Again, I get that officials want to avoid a long, drawn-out debate. But it would have been nice if she had given Gathing the last word.

<strong>CELEBRATING SUNSHINE</strong>

This week is the annual Sunshine Week, which celebrates the public’s right to know.

To mark this week, I hope the city and the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency release records that we requested two weeks ago. We are seeking any federal grand jury subpoenas they might have received in recent months.

A few days ago, the city and KRMA sought a five-day extension to respond. If there were no subpoenas, they would have said there was nothing to provide. So, it looks like there might be something there.