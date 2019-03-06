Kankakee election forum planned

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee candidates forum is set for Tuesday at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St.

The forum is being organized by the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP.

Candidates in the 4th and 6th wards for the Kankakee City Council will be on the stage from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. In the 4th Ward, Republican incumbent Danita Swanson is facing Democrat Karren Farmer. In the 6th Ward, Democrat Mike Cobb is running against Republican Ed Pentuic.

The school board candidates will participate from 6:45 to 8 p.m.

The candidates are Chris Bohlen, Deborah Johnston, Patricia Santoyo-Marin, Roy Bernard, Barbara Wells, Pedro Solis and Linh Williams.