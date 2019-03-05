Bonfield man dies in crash

BONFIELD — Ron G. Jones, of Bonfield, died Tuesday in a one-vehicle crash on North 8000W Road north off Illinois Route 17.

According to Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner, the 41-year-old Jones was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:33 a.m.

Gessner said Jones was driving a pickup truck that appears to have veered off the right side of the road, hit a culvert and flipped several times. Jones was ejected. His body was found lying in a field.

The accident occurred overnight, Gessner said.

Gessner said the cause of death is pending toxicology reports.