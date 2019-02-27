Pumpkin Fest meeting changed

The St. Anne group seeking to keep the annual Pumpkin Festival alive will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday rather than 7 p.m. Monday.

The meeting will be held at the St. Anne Village Hall.

The group is attempting to organize a new volunteer committee to make plans for the late September festival in the eastern Kankakee County community.

St. Anne Mayor Dave O’Connell said he would like a 5- to 7-member volunteer committee be in place by the March 11 St. Anne Village Board meeting.

On Monday, Papineau resident Savannah Blake stepped up to help coordinate the event. She said others have expressed strong interest to take part as well.